A Community-led Hyper-Hackable Text Editor

Cross-platform Editing
Pulsar works across operating systems. Use it on OS X, Windows, or Linux.
Built-in package manager
Search and install new packages or create your own right from Pulsar.
Smart Autocompletion
Pulsar helps you write code faster with a smart and flexible autocomplete.
File system browser
Easily browse and open a single file, a whole project, or multiple projects in one window.
Multiple panes
Split your Pulsar interface into multiple panes to compare and edit code across files.
Find and replace
Find, preview, and replace text as you type in a file or across all your projects.
Notices
Welcome
Welcome to all new visitors!
This project is still very new and the team is still working hard on a number of areas of the whole project. That includes the website, package repository and GitHub organisation as well as the editor itself.
The below is just some items that we are currently working on that might answer any questions you have at this early stage of the project.
Downloads and Releases
We are still working on the editor to get to our first stable release. You can still download a binary of Pulsar by following this link and following the instructions.
We are looking to support distro repositories such as Debian/Ubuntu repos, Fedora, Snap, Flatpak, Arch/AUR etc. but we need to get to a good point with a stable release before we instigate that so for now the downloadable binaries are the main supported downloads.
Automatic Updates
Currently Pulsar does not support automatic updates. What this means is that new versions will have to be obtained via the Cirrus CI or Download links here on our website. This is something on our roadmap to change as soon as possible.
Packages
One of our first and biggest tasks was to replace the closed source Atom.io package repository with our own so that users would still be able to download from the huge package ecosystem
Currently searching and downloading from the package repository is fully functional but other functions for maintaining packages such as publishing/updating/deleting are not yet functional.
Pulsar
The releases do seem to be working for most people and use cases but if you have any problems then please do let us know in one of our community areas or as a GitHub issue
Known Issues
- macOS Performance: Currently performance on MacOS isn't what we hope to achieve. Often times this can be resolved by disabling the
githubpackage.
- macOS dmg install: Current binaries are not signed so will produce an error "App is damaged and can’t be opened". This can be fixed by running
xattr -cr /Applications/Pulsar.app/.
Logos, branding and website design
You may notice a lot of inconsistencies with colors, logos and general website design. We are very aware of this but our main focus is getting everything functional first and sort out the design later as the Atom sunset is fast approaching. We are still waiting on a finalized design for the branding (color schemes, final logo colors etc.) so most of what you see are just placeholders and will likely be updated shortly - the website design will then follow.