A Community-led Hyper-Hackable Text Editor

Welcome

Welcome to all new visitors!

This project is still very new and the team is still working hard on a number of areas of the whole project. That includes the website, package repository and GitHub organisation as well as the editor itself.

The below is just some items that we are currently working on that might answer any questions you have at this early stage of the project.

# Downloads and Releases

We are still working on the editor to get to our first stable release. You can still download a binary of Pulsar by following this link open in new window and following the instructions.

We are looking to support distro repositories such as Debian/Ubuntu repos, Fedora, Snap, Flatpak, Arch/AUR etc. but we need to get to a good point with a stable release before we instigate that so for now the downloadable binaries are the main supported downloads.

Currently Pulsar does not support automatic updates. What this means is that new versions will have to be obtained via the Cirrus CI or Download links here on our website. This is something on our roadmap to change as soon as possible.

One of our first and biggest tasks was to replace the closed source Atom.io package repository with our own so that users would still be able to download from the huge package ecosystem

Currently searching and downloading from the package repository open in new window is fully functional but other functions for maintaining packages such as publishing/updating/deleting are not yet functional.

The releases do seem to be working for most people and use cases but if you have any problems then please do let us know in one of our community areas open in new window or as a GitHub issue open in new window

# Known Issues

macOS Performance: Currently performance on MacOS isn't what we hope to achieve. Often times this can be resolved by disabling the github package.

package. macOS dmg install: Current binaries are not signed so will produce an error "App is damaged and can’t be opened". This can be fixed by running xattr -cr /Applications/Pulsar.app/ .

# Logos, branding and website design

You may notice a lot of inconsistencies with colors, logos and general website design. We are very aware of this but our main focus is getting everything functional first and sort out the design later as the Atom sunset is fast approaching. We are still waiting on a finalized design for the branding (color schemes, final logo colors etc.) so most of what you see are just placeholders and will likely be updated shortly - the website design will then follow.